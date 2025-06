WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA), a sportswear company, Monday said it intends to privately offer $400 million of senior notes due 2030.



The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering towards redeeming, repurchasing, repaying or retiring all $600 million of its outstanding 3.25% senior notes due 2026 at or before maturity.



