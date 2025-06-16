

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as uncertainties surrounding the trade tariff environment, cryptocurrencies are trading on a firm note.



Overall crypto market capitalization has rallied 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.33 trillion. Only 5 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 28 percent overnight to $101 billion.



Bitcoin added 1.7 percent overnight to trade at $106874. It is currently trading 5 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $107,252 and $104,520 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is trading with losses of 0.7 percent over the 7-day horizon and gains of 3.7 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are a little more than 14 percent.



Ethereum surged 3.8 percent overnight to trade at $2,616. Ether has gained 3.1 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have decreased to a little less than 22 percent. Ether's current trading price is 47 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,637 and $2,493.



4th ranked XRP gained 3.6 percent overnight to trade at $2.23, around 42 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB added 0.8 percent overnight at its current trading price of $654.



The price of 6th ranked Solana jumped 6.8 percent overnight to $156.52.



8th ranked Dogecoin gained 1.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.1767. DOGE is currently trading 76 percent below the record high.



9th ranked TRON declined 0.74 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2705.



10th ranked Cardano rallied 3.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.6455. The trading price is 79 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



55th ranked SPX6900 (SPX) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 16.9 percent. 71st ranked AB (AB) followed with gains of more than 13 percent.



72nd ranked Four (FORM) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 3.6 percent.



