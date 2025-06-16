Amdocs Management Limited: DTW 2025: Amdocs Unveils MVNO&GO: A SaaS Platform to Accelerate Digital Connectivity for MVNOs

New solution includes Amdocs' digital BSS, eSIM management, and Amdocs MarketONE, in a unified, pre-integrated SaaS solution tailored for a wide range of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business models

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, announced today the launch of MVNO&GO, an innovative SaaS platform that empowers entrepreneurs, enterprises, and digital brands to launch and scale mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) with speed and simplicity.

MVNO&GO is a cloud-native, AI-powered solution that combines a curated set of technologies and pre-integrated tools tailored to a wide range of MVNO business models, from digital-first brands and wholesale MVNOs to fiber and IoT service providers. With MVNO&GO, businesses can launch fully operational digital connectivity offerings in weeks, not months.

MVNO&GO's modular architecture ensures rapid deployment and scalability. It enables businesses to expand their services and capabilities as they grow, without the heavy lifting of a traditional telecom infrastructure setup.

At its core, MVNO&GO integrates Amdocs connectX - Amdocs' all-in-one open SaaS platform for customer management, commerce, and monetization, which has already been adopted by leading global MVNOs and MVNEs. For example:

Consumer Cellular and Rizz Wireless in the U.S. use connectX to launch new services swiftly, supported by AI-driven customer experience enhancements.

AT&T in the U.S. and MVNE.pl in Poland have utilized connectX to roll out MVNE platforms that redefine digital connectivity and deliver personalized, seamless services to their customers.

MVNO&GO incorporates additional Amdocs innovations such as Amdocs eSIM Cloud for seamless device onboarding and connectivity, and Amdocs MarketONE - a digital commerce platform for building and monetizing ecosystem partnerships. Together, these technologies create a fully digital, end-to-end MVNO environment that is ready for the evolving demands of modern connectivity.

"The MVNx market is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by brands offering dynamic, personalized experiences for unique communities," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "MVNO&GO allows businesses of any size to quickly go to market with a seamless digital experience that matches their brand promise. Enterprises can - for the first time in the industry - rely on a single, unified solution that enables all aspects of launching and managing an MVNO, from experience to monetization, with a genAI-first approach."

Amdocs will be showcasing MVNO&GO at DTW Ignite 2025, Copenhagen June 17-19.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

