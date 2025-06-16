Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Announces Closing of C$1.25M Second Tranche of Flow Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Copper") (CSE:STCU)(OTC:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced and ongoing non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,250,310.39.

Under the Second Tranche of the Company's ongoing offering of flow-through common shares in the authorized capital of the Company (each, an "FT Share") at a price of C$0.57 per FT Share (the "FTOffering"), Star Copper issued 2,193,527 FT Shares for gross proceeds of C$1,250,310.39 to subscribers pursuant to prospectus exemptions available to the Company under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The FT Shares are issued as a "flow-through shares" (as such term is defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

As previously announced, the Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the FT Shares to advance the Company's British Columbian flagship Star Project, and for other eligible exploration expenditures. Please refer to the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report in respect of the Star Project, available under its issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for more information about the Star Project.

In connection with the Second Tranche of the FT Offering, the Company paid certain finders a fee consisting of (a) cash commissions equal to 7% of certain subscriptions under the FT Offering, and (b) non-transferable Warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") equal to 7% of certain subscriptions under the FT Offering. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable at C$0.75 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the FT Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTC: STCUF) (FWB: SOP)

Star Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60-per-cent interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north-central British Columbia. After the acquisition of Cavu Energy Metals, the Company has acquired 100% of the Star copper-gold porphyry project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, as well as the 100% owned Quesnel project in the middle of the Quesnel Trough, host to a number of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits running northwest across western British Columbia.

For more information visit https://starcopper.com/

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Star Copper Corp.

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

President, CEO & Director

Star Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the benefits thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including: that the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release and adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

