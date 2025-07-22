Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Expands Existing Footprint of Star Project and Confirms Broad Mineralized System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company announced today that concurrent to its summer drill program it has successfully completed an important field program at the Copper Creek target area located within the Company's wholly owned Star Project in northwestern British Columbia's golden triangle.

In addition to the Star Main discovery, historical exploration now confirmed by the Company, has identified at least four additional "fingers" surrounding the Star Main discovery that may each hold significant and complementary discoveries of their own. If successful, the current campaign could prove the entire Star Project as an expansive, mineralized system and deposit.

Located approximately two kilometers (2km) to the southeast of the current drilling campaign, Copper Creek's geological setting, structural complexity, and documented copper grades suggest it may represent a southeastern extension of a broad mineralized system that extends from the Main Zone. Copper Creek holds potential to evolve into a satellite or connecting zone within a larger, continuous copper-bearing trend across the property. The fully funded campaign currently underway is focused on expanding the existing deposit at the Star Project by exploring the historically identified and known mineralization events at Star Main, Copper Creek, Star North, Star East and additional related target locations (See Figure 1).

Figure 1- Star Project target areas. Star Copper 2025 Highlights The Copper Creek target was the initial (1937) discovery on the property. Centered on an impressive gossan in the walls of Copper Creek characterized by extensive malachite and azurite staining.

Copper and gold soil anomalies cover the target location over a 1000m x 550m area.

Geophysical anomalies have been discovered and are still open to the north, south and east.

Six historical drill holes, with incomplete drill logs, include significant copper and minor precious metal values.

An example intercept from the early drilling at Copper Creek includes 43.58m @ 0.49% Cu from 8.53 to 52.12m in DDH G-2-70. (341104 mE, 6456326mN UTM 9N, 000/-80 - Property File 800226)

Recent field work has validated historical exploration records and establishes a reliable geospatial foundation for future exploration. Copper Creek is a historically explored copper prospect first identified in the 1930s, with significant exploration conducted in the 1970s by Skyline Explorations and United Cambridge Mines. Historical drilling intersected compelling copper and gold mineralization, including 35.5 metres grading 0.485% copper in hole G-2 and localized gold values of up to 4.5 g/t over 1.37 metres (G-2-70, 8.54 - 9.91m). Mineralization is characterized by disseminated and fracture-controlled chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in brecciated volcanic rocks and skarn zones, spatially associated with intense chlorite-epidote alteration. Star Copper recently executed a field program at Copper Creek which was led by two geologists and one field assistant. The objectives of the program were to verify the locations of historical drill collars (holes G-1 through G-6), conduct detailed geological mapping, and collect representative rock samples. The team successfully located all historical collar sites, confirmed by the presence of vintage drill equipment, and collected 13 rock samples from mineralized outcrops and altered zones (See Figure 2). These findings validate historical exploration records and establish a reliable geospatial foundation for future exploration.

Figure 2 - Copper Creek rock sample. Star Copper 2025

"We are very encouraged by the results of this recent field work, which confirm historical copper mineralization and provides important geological context for ongoing targeting," said Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper. "With Copper Creek located just two kilometres southeast of our current drilling operations at the Main Zone, we see strong potential for this target to evolve into a complementary satellite zone or becoming part of a larger, continuous mineralized system."

Copper Creek's favorable geological setting, structural complexity, and proximity to current exploration activities make it a high-priority target for future work. The Company believes that Copper Creek may represent the southeastern extent of a broader mineralized trend that extends northwest toward and the Main Zone, offering significant upside for resource expansion (See Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Star Project magnetic vector inversion cross section. Star Copper 2025

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP)(WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-expands-existing-footprint-of-star-project-and-confirms-broad-mineral-1051119