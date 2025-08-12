Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Confirms Southwest Expansion of Mineralization at Star Main Target

Hole D core samples refine and support continuity of system footprint

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the 2025 Summer drill campaign at its 100%-owned Star Copper-Gold Project, located in northwestern British Columbia. The latest report offers preliminary results from diamond drill Hole D (S-053B) at its 100%-owned Star Copper-Gold Project, located in northwestern British Columbia.

Drilled 65 metres southwest of Hole B (S-051) near a significant copper-gold soil and trench anomaly, Hole D was designed to test the southwest flank of current drilling and historic sampling, targeting extensions of mineralization across the Star Fault zone.

Hole D reached a total depth of 184 metres and intersected predominantly quartz monzodiorite with local monzonite, crosscut by several narrow fault zones, including the main Star Fault between 93.25 and 104 metres. From near surface (~26 m), the hole encountered an oxide-to-transitional zone with malachite and azurite coatings, consistent with the supergene cap developed above major structures at Star.

Hole_ID UTM_E UTM_N ELEV_M AZIMUTH DIP Depth S_050 339834 6458308 1124 270 -85 101 S_051 339770 6458307 1120 235 -85 539 S_052 339850 6458406 1153 240 -83 674 S-053B 339722 6458209 1084 260 -83 184

UTM 9N NAD83

Below the oxide cap, copper mineralization is hosted as disseminated chalcopyrite and in quartz-sulphide veinlets, locally intensifying within zones of veining, brecciation, and potassic alteration. Notable mineralized intervals include:

77.8-82.4m

116.6-121.25m

151.5-155m

164-171m

171.2-178.75m

These results confirm copper mineralization on the southwest side of Star Main and refine the structural and intrusive controls across the Star Fault zone, supporting continuity of mineralization and expanding the footprint of the system in this direction.

"Hole D demonstrates that the Star system continues to grow in multiple directions," stated Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper. "This step-out confirms our geologic model and opens up further potential for expansion to the southwest, an area with strong copper-gold surface anomalies and favourable host rocks."

The 2025 summer drill campaign has been designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration campaigns. Drilling encompasses targets identified as near-surface oxide zones, deep porphyry-style mineralization, and structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault." The Company is investigating beyond previously drilled depths and is nearing the midway point of up to 4,000 meters of drilling across six primary drill holes (Holes A-F) with holes A, B, C and D now complete.

The Company continues to compile results from the ongoing program and will provide additional updates as assays are received and interpreted.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

