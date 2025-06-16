ATR and RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada collaborate on propulsion technology to advance next-generation regional turboprops

Companies will target continued improvements to aircraft fuel efficiency, durability and operating costs

PARIS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATR and Pratt & Whitney Canada today announce their intent to collaborate on the development of advanced propulsion technology for regional turboprop aircraft, shaping the future of low-emission regional aviation. This collaboration aims to leverage and extend the industry-leading performance of ATR aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT engines and explore technologies for the next-generation aircraft, including ATR's 'EVO' concept. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Building on the proven success of the PW127XT, the companies will explore a range of technologies to further increase the efficiency, performance and operating economics of regional turboprop engines, focusing on:

improving thermal efficiency to further reduce fuel burn;

applying advanced materials for improving engine durability and reliability to reduce maintenance costs;

refining aircraft aerodynamics by optimizing engine, nacelle and aircraft integration.

In addition, ATR and Pratt & Whitney Canada will explore the disruptive potential of hybrid-electric propulsion as part of the feasibility study for ATR's next-generation concept, known as ATR 'EVO'. The objective is to leverage the combined expertise of both companies to further enhance efficiency and performance of next generation aircraft by applying hybrid-electric propulsion and electrified aircraft technologies.

"From our pioneering collaboration on the PW120 in the 1980s, ATR and Pratt & Whitney Canada have continuously raised the bar in regional aviation. We are now setting our sights on the next generation of engines, advancing fuel efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing operational performance," said Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, chief executive officer, ATR. "As we work together on further improvements to the PW127XT-M, we are shaping the technologies that will drive the next generation of regional aircraft - a key step in the feasibility study for the ATR 'EVO' concept."

"As we celebrate the centennial of Pratt & Whitney, our strong collaboration with ATR highlights our continued commitment to leading the regional turboprop segment. For over 40 years, we've shared values of safety, reliability, and innovation, driven by our commitment to meet the specific needs of regional aviation operators," added Maria Della Posta, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "With over 30 derivatives specifically tailored for regional turboprop applications, we continue to enhance aircraft performance by building on the benefits of the exceptional PW127XT engine."

Today, approximately 1,300 Pratt & Whitney Canada -powered ATR aircraft are in service around the world, including over 60 powered by the latest engine model, the PW127XT-M. Since entering service in 2022, PW127XT-M engines have accumulated more than 300,000 flying hours and delivered 40% improved time on wing, 20% reduced maintenance costs and at least 3% improved fuel efficiency.

About ATR

ATR is the world number one regional aircraft manufacturer with its ATR 42 and 72, the best-selling aircraft in the below 90-seat market segment. The unifying vision of the company is to accelerate sustainable connections for people, communities and businesses, no matter how remote. Flown by some 200 airlines in over 100 countries, ATR aircraft open 120 new routes every year on average, facilitating the development of territories and enabling access to crucial services like healthcare and education. Thanks to ATR's focus on continuous innovation and the intrinsic efficiency of the turboprop technology, ATR aircraft are the most advanced, versatile, cost-effective and lowest-emission regional aircraft on the market, emitting 45% less CO2 than similar-size regional jets. In January 2022, we flew the first ever commercial aircraft using 100% SAF in both engines. ATR is a joint-venture between Airbus and Leonardo. Visit us on www.atr-aircraft.com for more information.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

