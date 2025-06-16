

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, New York manufacturing activity fell for a fourth consecutive month in June.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slid to a negative 16.0 in June from a negative 9.2 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 5.5.



Meanwhile, the New York Fed said firms turned optimistic about the outlook, with the future general business conditions index turning positive for the first time since March.



