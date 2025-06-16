AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Resources Reports Highly Anomalous Copper Assay Results from Surface Sampling Program at Koocanusa Project, Southeast British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Aeonian Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:ALTN) ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its recent prospecting program at the 300 km² Koocanusa Project in southeastern British Columbia.

Rock sampling assays yielding up to 5,654 parts per million ("ppm") copper , 15 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver , and 379 ppm mercury from surface.

Results are highly anomalous for sediment-hosted copper systems within the Purcell Basin .

Multiple copper targets defined across a 20-kilometre ("km") trend in the east and 42 km trend in the west of the Property.

Adds to the current 1,158 historical rock samples recorded to date and serves to further strengthen the geological knowledge and scale potential.

These results will be integrated with the pending airborne EM geophysical survey interpretation expected in the coming weeks.

Rock samples collected from surface prospecting returned grades of up to 5,654 ppm copper (0.57% Cu), 6 g/t silver, and 379 ppm mercury. While these grades may appear modest compared to porphyry-style systems, they are highly anomalous within sediment-hosted copper environments. The Project is located within the Purcell Basin, a geologic setting that hosts several major stratiform copper-silver deposits, including Spar Lake, Montanore, and Rock Creek-currently being advanced by Hecla Mining Company (1). In such systems, relatively low-grade surface anomalies can indicate locations of the margins of more significant mineralized bodies at depth. Elevated mercury reported in the sample suite may indicate a proximity to redox boundaries, which can be key geochemical controls for copper deposition in these systems.

Sample 599683 (2), which returned the highest copper value of 5,654 ppm, was collected near the Frankie zone located on the eastern side of the Koocanusa Project. This area is underlain by Sheppard Formation rocks and forms a prospective portion of a northwest-southeast trending corridor of anomalous copper geochemistry extending over 20 kms. This area was originally discovered by the Aeonian team in 2018.

On the western side of the Property, exploration has been focused on the Creston Formation rocks, which are stratigraphically equivalent to the Revett Formation in Montana that host many of the region's most significant copper deposits. Aeonian has delineated multiple high-priority targets along a 42 km strike length along this area. Recent sampling has returned copper values of up to 2,248 ppm and silver up to 7 g/t, confirming widespread mineralization potential across several stratigraphic levels.

In total, 122 rock samples were collected during this recent program spanning across the 300 km² Koocanusa Project with assay grades ranging from trace to 5,654 ppm copper and up to 15 ppm silver. All samples were processed at the ISO-accredited SGS laboratory located in Burnaby, BC. These new results add to a growing historical database of 1,158 (3) rock samples collected across the property to date significantly enhancing the geological model and reinforcing Aeonian's understanding of the regional scale and robust nature of the mineralized system.

"We are very encouraged by these results," stated Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources. "They not only validate our sediment-hosted copper model but continues to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralization across multiple formations and structural domains. With the new EM geophysical data soon to be in hand, we're entering a highly strategic phase where integrated datasets will help us effectively refine and prioritize our next steps."

These encouraging results continue to vector exploration efforts toward copper-hosting lithologies and reinforces the district-scale potential of the project. The geochemical anomalies will be integrated with results from a high-resolution airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey conducted by Precision GeoSurveys in late May 2025. Interpretation of this geophysical dataset, once complete, will aid in prioritizing targets for detailed ground follow-up and drill planning.

About Aeonian

Aeonian Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company with its flagship Koocanusa copper project located in southeast British Columbia. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional mineral projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sample Details:

1 Presented as an example of other sedimentary copper deposits found within the Purcell Basin. Grades and resources for those projects do not necessarily represent or provide a guarantee that the Koocanusa Project will result in a similar outcome.

2 Sample ID 599683: WGS 84, UTM Zone 11, 618828 East, 5449544N

3 Copper grades in database of 1,158 historic samples range from trace to 1.0% in verified sedimentary hosted mineralized rocks.

All samples collected in this study were sent to SGS lab in Vancouver for sample preparation and analysis. Robotic sample preparation is used to ensure reproducibility; samples are pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples are submitted for four acid digest with an ICP finish. Gold grades are obtained by fire assay with AAS finish.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

CONTACT:

Andy Randell (CEO)

hello@aeonianresources.com

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-resources-reports-highly-anomalous-copper-assay-results-from-surface-samp-1039807