AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Receives Drill Permits for Koocanusa Project, Paving the Way for First Pass Testing of Sedimentary Copper Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Aeonian Resources Ltd. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now been granted two three-year drill permits by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for its 100%-owned Koocanusa Project in southeastern British Columbia. These permits mark a major milestone for the Company, allowing Aeonian to advance exploration across several high-priority sedimentary hosted copper targets defined through extensive work over the past three years.

Two, three-year permits were granted which cover the Yahk and Gilnockie target areas located on the western side of the Koocanusa Project.

Multiple sedimentary-hosted copper target areas are now conditionally approved for drill testing, including Yahk West, Yahk East, Jake, and the Gilnockie zones.

Reclamation bonds totalling $35,000 have now been paid in full; pre-disturbance requirements are underway which includes the required archaeological assessments and wildlife planning.

Both permits, which are valid until July 7, 2028, cover two distinct areas on the western side of the Koocanusa Project:

The Yahk permit, which includes the Yahk West, Yahk East, and Jake targets, as well as several additional prospective zones.

The Gilnockie permit, which covers the broader suite of Gilnockie sediment-hosted copper targets located in the southern region of the Property.

"These permits are significant as they open the door to first pass drilling exploration on some of the most promising copper targets we've developed to date," said Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian. "This is the result of several years of dedicated geological work and relationship building efforts with the Ktunaxa Nation and Shuswap Band. We are very pleased to now be able to move towards testing of these systems."

As part of the permit conditions and Aeonian's commitment to responsible exploration, the Company is actively working to fulfill the following pre-disturbance requirements:

Completion of archaeological assessments by a qualified professional.

Mandatory training for all site personnel in the Ktunaxa Nation Council's Chance Find Procedure.

Submission of a Wildlife Management Plan for approval.

These conditions are currently being addressed and actively pursued. Aeonian expects to provide an update on timelines and will share a timeline and next steps soon. The Company has posted the required individual reclamation bonds totaling $35,000, paid in full to the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals.

The Koocanusa Project is focused on targeting sediment-hosted copper mineralization within the Proterozoic Belt-Purcell Basin, a geological setting known for hosting world-class deposits. The Yahk and Gilnockie areas have shown encouraging geochemical and structural signatures, and the Company is excited to begin drill testing these underexplored targets.

Above: Koocanusa Project with outlines of the two exploration permits, received July 2025.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

All costs in this release are in Canadian Dollars.

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

CONTACT:

Andy Randell (CEO)

hello@aeonianresources.com

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-receives-drill-permits-for-koocanusa-project-paving-the-way-for-first-pas-1047122