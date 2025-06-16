

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - For the first time, the UK's Secret Intelligence Service will be led by a woman.



Announcing her appointment, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, 'The historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital. The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale - be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services'.



Blaise Metreweli is the ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future, according to Foreign Secretary David Lammy.



Metreweli said, 'I am proud and honored to be asked to lead my Service. MI6 plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners'.



Blaise Metreweli CMG will be the 18th Chief in the organisation's history and the first woman to hold the role, at a time when the United Kingdom faces increased threats from our adversaries.



Commonly referred to as 'C', the Chief has operational responsibility for the nation's foreign intelligence service, commonly known as MI6. She is accountable to the Foreign Secretary.



The Cambridge University graduate is currently serving as Director General 'Q', responsible for technology and innovation in MI6, and will succeed Sir Richard Moore, when he leaves the Service on October 1.



Metreweli has previously held a Director-level role in MI5.



Metreweli joined MI6 as a case officer in 1999, and worked as an intelligence officer since then.



She has undertaken a range of roles across the Service. She has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe.



