

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express, Inc., parent company of PetCareRx (PETS), announced preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results. For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, net sales are estimated to range from $51.1 million to $53.1 million compared to $66.5 million in the prior year period. Net loss is estimated to range from $9.9 million to $10.4 million compared to a net loss of $5.0 million in the prior year period. The company said its net loss includes the tax expense impact of recording a valuation allowance on the net deferred tax assets of $6.4 million. The company had $54.7 million of cash and no debt as of March 31, 2025.



The company stated that it is unable to file Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The company expects to file Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC as soon as practicable, and no later than July 1, 2025, in accordance with Rule 12b-25.



