Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a pilot program with MineCompare AI, artificial intelligence company with cutting edge software solution focused on natural resource applications. The pilot program will evaluate the application of large language models ("LLMs") tailored for geological data to support advanced analysis and facilitate peer benchmarking of Go Metals' exploration stage projects.

This initiative is designed to support the Company's technical efforts and accelerate its understanding of the Monster IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) project, Go Metals' flagship project located in the Dawson Mining District, Yukon. The Monster project is an emerging copper exploration target exhibiting geological characteristics analogous to globally significant IOCG systems found in Australia and South America.

"We're leveraging next-generation tools that have the potential to significantly enhance how we evaluate and advance our projects," said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals. "The MineCompare platform, underpinned by custom AI capabilities, offers the potential to highlight the scale and significance of the Monster project, while providing valuable comparative tools to benchmark against global analogues."

The pilot program will focus on streamlining data integration and accelerating insight generation by combining public domain and proprietary datasets. Through the automation of early-stage research workflows, the Company aims to enhance its technical evaluations while maintaining a strong focus on high-value exploration activities.

Go Metals continues to prioritize innovation and responsible exploration practices in its pursuit of critical metals to support the green energy transition.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in the AI pilot program involving the MineCompare platform, the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the pilot program, including the use of large language models for geological data analysis, the potential for enhanced technical understanding and benchmarking of the Company's exploration projects, and the future exploration and development plans for the Monster Project, including geological interpretations, mineral potential, and prospective results.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, economic, geological, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the successful completion and effectiveness of the AI pilot program; the availability and accuracy of geological data; the continuation of exploration programs in a manner consistent with current plans; and the ability to obtain necessary regulatory and third-party approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the AI pilot program does not yield anticipated insights or improvements; delays or changes in exploration plans; adverse exploration results; market volatility; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing; and regulatory or permitting delays. Additional risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

