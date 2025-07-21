Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a bulk sampling program at KM98 Vanadium Titanomagnetite Project to support a maiden metallurgical study.

"We are excited to return to Havre-Saint-Pierre to advance the KM98 Project through a critical metallurgical assessment," said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals. "Last season, we confirmed the prospect's size potential. Now our objective is to determine whether mineralized material can be processed into a marketable concentrate, which will be a key step in evaluating the viability of the project."

The sampling program will target the central portion of a 12-kilometre-long magnetic anomaly located near road-accessible terrain. Should the results from the metallurgical study be favourable, the Company plans to expand testing to include the large southwestern portion of the anomaly.

Research Partnership with INRS and UQAC

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has partnered with l'Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) and Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC) to support a collaborative academic research initiative in the HSP anorthosite complex. The study will be supervised by Dr. Sarah Dare and Dr. Renaud Soucy-La Roche and submitted for grant funding through the Fonds de recherche du Québec - Nature et technologies (FRQNT). If the grant application is successful, the three-year research study will operate with a proposed budget of up to $300,000.

Monster Project

The company flagship Monster Project in Yukon is a district-scale Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) system - one of the few of its kind in Canada - showing high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization at surface with three large-scale magnetic and gravity anomalies suggesting major depth potential. The project is fully permitted for advanced exploration activities through 2032.

About Go Metals

The company continues to prioritize innovation and responsible exploration practices in the pursuit of critical metals in Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Qualified Person - Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in National Instrument 43101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information presented within this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to conduct a bulk sampling and metallurgical testing program at the KM98 Vanadium Titanomagnetite Project, the objectives and potential outcomes of that program, the possible extension of testing to other areas of the project, and the anticipated research collaboration with INRS and UQAC, including the potential receipt of third-party grant funding.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, economic, geological, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include but are not limited to: the availability of equipment, personnel, and funding to carry out the planned activities; the accuracy of historical geological interpretations; the timely receipt of required regulatory and third-party approvals; and the success of the grant application submitted by INRS and UQAC.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: delays or changes in planned exploration activities; the risk that metallurgical testing does not yield favorable results; the potential that grant funding is not awarded; adverse exploration outcomes; commodity price fluctuations; financing risks; and delays or failures in obtaining regulatory approvals or permits. Additional risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259322

SOURCE: Go Metals Corp.