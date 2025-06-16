Boehringer Ingelheim Argentina Collaborates To Bring Digital Healthcare Solutions to Remote Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / In remote communities in Argentina, access to quality healthcare is a challenge for many different reasons, including a strong reliance on paper medical records. For many patients, the nearest doctor is hours away. Moreover, many doctors struggle to keep track of their patients' medical records to provide consistent care across these vast distances.

That's changing.

Employees from Boehringer Ingelheim, Argentina are collaborating with La Higuera, a non-profit organization committed to delivering primary healthcare services to rural communities. The team from Boehringer has been working to replace paper records with a digital solution to streamline and improve medical consultations.

The recent pilot project has already served nearly 900 adults and over 725 children, as well as facilitating the completion of almost 200 ultrasounds. "This tool is truly invaluable to us. One of our greatest challenges is following up with patients due to the access difficulties they face in getting consultations. Now we can diagnose and treat them on the spot," said Gala Reynoso, a medical doctor at La Higuera.

Learn more about how Boehringer is using innovation to transform lives in Argentina and beyond on Imagine: our sustainability story hub, where we share our commitment to sustainability and what we are doing to create a positive impact for humans, animals and our planet.

The team from Boehringer Ingelheim Argentina working with La Higuera

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boehringer Ingelheim on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Boehringer Ingelheim

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boehringer-ingelheim

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boehringer Ingelheim

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/boehringer-ingelheim-argentina-collaborates-to-bring-digital-healthcar-1039899