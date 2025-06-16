

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation increased somewhat in May after easing in April, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 3.5 percent rise in April.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 6.9 percent from 5.9 percent in April. Costs for housing and utilities rose 6.4 percent, while transport costs were 2.7 percent cheaper.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in May versua a 0.8 percent decrease in the prior month.



EU-harmonized inflation also rose marginally to 2.9 percent in May from 2.8 percent in April. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



