

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth rebounded in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.



The volume of retail sales surged 11.5 percent on a yearly basis in April, faster than the 9.6 percent rise in March. In February, sales growth was 12.2 percent.



The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, quickened to 14.6 percent from 11.1 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 7.2 percent versus an 8.4 percent increase in March. Data showed that automotive fuel sales growth improved to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent.



During April, online sales growth accelerated to 2.5 percent from 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 2.8 percent after falling 1.5 percent in March.



