

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it will conduct drone-detection testing near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, from June 16 to 27, and warned the public to not fly recreational drones near this area during the testing period.



The FAA said it will operate several large drones and about 100 commercial off-the-shelf drones during the two-week period. Testing will take place over the desert and near the old Rio Grande Speedway during the daytime on weekdays only.



The FAA's Center of Excellence for UAS Research, in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Doña Ana County International Jetport, will conduct the testing. State and local first responders will also participate.



This is the third in a series of off-airport tests the FAA has planned. The agency conducted the first test in Alaska and then near Cape May, New Jersey. The FAA selected the New Mexico location for its hot and arid climate, which supports the testing objectives. Additional testing is scheduled in North Dakota and Mississippi later this year.



The agency has been testing drone-detection technologies at U.S. airports over the last few years and is expanding testing to off-airport locations to help determine their effectiveness and whether they might interfere with FAA or aircraft navigation systems.



The U.S. aviation authority said it receives more than 100 drone-sighting reports near airports each month, and want to send a clear message that operating drones around airplanes, helicopters, and airports is dangerous and illegal.



