

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with members of his Administration and military leaders, joined veterans, active-duty troops, wounded warriors, Gold Star Families, and patriotic Americans from all over the country in the capital to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.



An iconic grand parade wrapped up a day of festivities celebrating the legacy of the U.S. Army and the generations of heroes who have protected the country with strength, selflessness, and bravery - and looking boldly forward to the next 250 years of patriotism and military achievement.



'Tonight, we affirm with unwavering certainty that in the years ahead, and in every generation hence, whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American Soldier will be there,' President Trump said in his remarks. 'No matter the risks, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle, they will plunge into the crucible of fire, and they will seize the crown of victory because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the iron will of the United States Army,' he added.



