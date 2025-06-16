Biotalys NV: Publication of transparency notification

Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholders in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market
Biotalys NV) (the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian Transparency Act'), that it has received a transparency notification from Sofinnova Partners SAS.
Sofinnova Partners SAS has announced that, on 11 June 2025, it held 3,719,820 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 9.93% of the total number of voting rights.
The notification dated 12 June 2025 contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification by: a person that notifies alone
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Sofinnova Partners SAS, 7-11 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: 11 June 2025
- Threshold that is crossed: 10%
- Denominator: 37,470,062
- Notified details:
|Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Sofinnova Partners SAS
|4,226,962
|3,719,820
|0
|9.93
|%
|0.00
|%
|TOTAL
|3,719,820
|0
|9.93
|%
|0.00
|%
Sofinnova Partners SAS is not a controlled entity in the sense of articles 1:14 - 1:16 of the Company and Associations Code.
The transparency notification can be found on www.biotalys.com/investors.
