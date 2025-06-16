Anzeige
WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
Stuttgart
16.06.25 | 14:24
4,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2604,48018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 18:10 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys NV: Publication of transparency notification

Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholders in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Ghent, BELGIUM, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys NV) (the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian Transparency Act'), that it has received a transparency notification from Sofinnova Partners SAS.

Sofinnova Partners SAS has announced that, on 11 June 2025, it held 3,719,820 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 9.93% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 12 June 2025 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Sofinnova Partners SAS, 7-11 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: 11 June 2025
  • Threshold that is crossed: 10%
  • Denominator: 37,470,062
  • Notified details:
Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Sofinnova Partners SAS4,226,9623,719,82009.93%0.00%
TOTAL3,719,82009.93%0.00%

Sofinnova Partners SAS is not a controlled entity in the sense of articles 1:14 - 1:16 of the Company and Associations Code.

The transparency notification can be found on www.biotalys.com/investors.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32

Attachments

  • Biotalys_Publication of Transparency Notification_16 June 2025 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce7687a4-f134-4341-b40e-2423c49f7466)
  • Biotalys_Bekendmaking van transparantiemelding_16 juni 2025 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/731f9b8c-fad2-4111-8cdc-c245fedde639)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
