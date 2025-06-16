Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A3E2CS | ISIN: FR001400M1R1 | Ticker-Symbol: G8C0
Frankfurt
16.06.25 | 08:03
3,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GECI INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GECI INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6253,49018:52
Actusnews Wire
16.06.2025 18:23 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GECI INTERNATIONAL: NEW DATE FOR 2024-25 ANNUAL RESULTS RELEASE

NEW DATE FOR 2024-25 ANNUAL RESULTS RELEASE

GECI International, a specialist in Digital and Technology, announces that the release of its 2024-25 full-year earnings, initially scheduled for July 11, 2025, has been postponed to Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after market close. This change is due to adjustments in the Board of Directors' meeting schedule.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

« Smart Solutions for a Smart World »

GECI International is a key player in Digital and Technology. Since its founding in 1980, the Group has been committed to designing and developing smart solutions that transform the Research, Industry, and Services sectors.

With recognized expertise and a strategic ecosystem of partnerships, GECI International offers tailor-made solutions focused on digital transformation, High-Performance Computing (HPC), smart cities, and emerging technologies. The Group stands out for its ability to support clients in optimizing their processes and accelerating their competitiveness in rapidly growing markets such as Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and smart city solutions.

Operating in Europe and Brazil, GECI International employs over 500 highly skilled professionals dedicated to helping businesses and organizations enhance efficiency and performance.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN code (share): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investors Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

ACTUS Finance & Communication - Cyril Combe

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36 / geci@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZqalJqXlWacnGxxYpdra5SZamuXmGiXaWedlJNoaMibnHJmyphmmsmVZnJjl2xv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92279-gi-cp-nouvelle-date-resultats-24-25-e.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
