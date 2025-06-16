GECI INTERNATIONAL: NEW DATE FOR 2024-25 ANNUAL RESULTS RELEASE

NEW DATE FOR 2024-25 ANNUAL RESULTS RELEASE

GECI International, a specialist in Digital and Technology, announces that the release of its 2024-25 full-year earnings, initially scheduled for July 11, 2025, has been postponed to Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after market close. This change is due to adjustments in the Board of Directors' meeting schedule.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

« Smart Solutions for a Smart World »

GECI International is a key player in Digital and Technology. Since its founding in 1980, the Group has been committed to designing and developing smart solutions that transform the Research, Industry, and Services sectors.

With recognized expertise and a strategic ecosystem of partnerships, GECI International offers tailor-made solutions focused on digital transformation, High-Performance Computing (HPC), smart cities, and emerging technologies. The Group stands out for its ability to support clients in optimizing their processes and accelerating their competitiveness in rapidly growing markets such as Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and smart city solutions.

Operating in Europe and Brazil, GECI International employs over 500 highly skilled professionals dedicated to helping businesses and organizations enhance efficiency and performance.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN code (share): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

