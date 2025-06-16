Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
16.06.25 | 19:03
75,86 Euro
+0,41 % +0,31
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,8175,8719:22
75,8175,8719:22
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2025 19:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic: Bravery Over Bladder: Former Marine Tackles Taboo Topic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / One in six adults suffer from overactive bladder symptoms. Few talk about it openly, but fear never stops endurance coach and motivational speaker Morgon Latimore.

There aren't many people as brave as Morgon Latimore.

His life experiences provide the proof.

Latimore served in the U.S. Marines and was deployed to Afghanistan, where he witnessed death almost daily.

He once stood between his brother and a gun. The man wielding the weapon said Latimore's brother owed him $20.

"It was brave, but I wasn't afraid because I was doing it for somebody that I would give my life for," said Latimore, recalling the incident that he helped de-escalate.

He's competed in some of the world's toughest athletic endurance challenges, including the Ultraman and Ironman Triathlons. He now trains and coaches elite athletes to compete as well.

His bravery even extends to his personal health journey, including opening up about a condition some people consider too embarrassing or taboo to talk about: overactive bladder.

One in six adults live with overactive bladder symptoms. Latimore was diagnosed in his twenties.

"I'll talk about anything and everything," said Latimore, who is also a motivational speaker. "My life is an open book."

This week is World Continence Week, and in this episode of the Medtronic Open Book series, Latimore unabashedly shares more about his life and long journey to finding some relief from his overactive bladder symptoms.

Watch the episode here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/bravery-over-bladder-former-marine-tackles-taboo-topic-1040041

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
