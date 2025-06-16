Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC) (OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2025 Annual Meeting held June 16, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions presented to them for approval.

The number of directors of the Company was set at five and the five directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Laurent Arnoux 145,885,117 98.52% 2,196,614 1.48% Antonio Canton 145,489,718 98.25% 2,592,013 1.75% Victor Dario 147,875,117 99.86% 206,614 0.14% Philippe Jouard 145,885,117 98.52% 2,196,614 1.48% Tina Woodside-Shaw 142,954,230 96.54% 5,127,501 3.46%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC) (OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its large Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

