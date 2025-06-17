

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.



South Korea will release May figures for import and export prices; in April, import prices were down 2.3 percent on year and export prices rose 0.7 percent.



Singapore will provide May data for non-oil domestic exports; in April, NODX jumped 10.4 percent on month and 12.4 percent on year, with a trade surplus of SGD14.20 billion.



Hong Kong will see May numbers for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.



