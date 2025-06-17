

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump Organization on Monday unveiled Trump Mobile, a new wireless service, accompanied by a $499 branded smartphone slated for release in September.



The plan, called The 47 Plan, is priced at $47.45 per month, a nod to Donald Trump's role as the 47th U.S. president and offers unlimited talk, text, and data, along with roadside assistance, telehealth and pharmacy benefits.



The smartphone, named the T1, features a gold-colored metal casing engraved with the American flag and bears Trump's campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again.' The device will operate on Android 15, offering a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.



Like other Trump-branded products, Trump Mobile is a licensing venture the Trump Organization neither designs, manufactures, nor sells the devices or services. The mobile service will operate as a mobile virtual network operator, leveraging the infrastructure of Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and promises U.S.-based customer support.



While the venture aims to capitalize on Trump's political brand, critics have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest and the ethics of profiting from the presidency.



Industry analysts also question the viability of the offering in a competitive U.S. wireless market, and experts remain skeptical that a domestically manufactured smartphone could realistically be sold at the promised price point.



