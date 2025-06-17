Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proposing to change its name to Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

The Company's management believes that the new name more accurately reflects its strategic direction. The Company's trading symbols will remain unchanged. Once the name change is complete, our new website will be available at www.argographene.com.

The name change remains subject to CSE approval. Further details regarding the name change including the effective date, new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares, and the date on which trading will begin under the new name will be provided in a subsequent news release.

Scott Smale, Company CEO states, "We believe now is the right time to rebrand as Argo Graphene Solutions Corp., a name that better reflects our core focus. By retaining our existing share symbols, we continue to benefit from the goodwill and name recognition we've built over time."

In addition, the Company has expanded its previously announced engagement of Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton") (Ellernstr 34, 30175, Hannover, Germany; phone: 49-511-6768-731; e-mail: office@apaton-finance.de; contact: Mario Hose) to provide marketing services and to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is to commence on June 6, 2025, for a total cost of 12,500 euros per week and run until October 5, 2025, with either party having the right to terminate immediately and renewable by mutual agreement of both parties. The marketing services will include digital marketing and content creation. The Company and Apaton maintain an arm's-length relationship.

Furthermore, the Company has extended its contract with Rain Communications Inc. ("Rain Communications") (address Suite 820, 1130 Pender St. W. Vancouver, B.C., V6E 4A4; email: raincommunications@gmail.com; telephone: 604-306-2525). Under this contract Rain Communications will provide comprehensive marketing services for a one year term and will be paid CDN $5,000 per month, commencing on June 1, 2025, with either party having the right to terminate upon 30 days notice and renewable by mutual agreement of both parties. Rain Communications will endeavor to increase awareness of Argo products, and its securities. Services will include the creation and distribution of marketing materials, as well as arranging potential paid advertising campaigns, aimed at amplifying the Company's visibility among investors and consumers alike.

About Argo

Argo Living Soils Corp. is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in construction and agriculture. Argo is focusing on graphene infused concrete solutions and will continue to operate its legacy organic fertilizer product development. Argo aims to reduce global carbon emissions while delivering innovative, eco-friendly products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking information includes, but is not limited to, the name change of the Company, the new website becoming available, the stock symbols remaining unchanged, and the Company reducing global carbon emissions while delivering innovative, eco-friendly products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "aims", "proposing to", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

