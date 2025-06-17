Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - --(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $665,741 through the issuance of 5,547,842 units at a price of $0.12 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and exploration of the Company's Wyoming uranium properties, including drilling, soil sampling, and geophysical surveys.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees of $2,880.00 in cash to certain eligible finders, in accordance with applicable CSE policies.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of $38,000 for 316,667 units. As in every financing the Company has completed to date, certain directors and officers of the Company (the "Insiders") have participated in the Offering, increasing insider holdings. The issuance of the Units to the Insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the participation in the Offering by the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to any final regulatory approvals as may be required under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Phenom Ventures to provide marketing and investor awareness services. Phenom Ventures will develop and distribute content across various financial media platforms and newsletters to increase the Company's visibility. The engagement will run from June 17, 2025, to December 17, 2025. As compensation, the Company will pay Phenom Ventures USD $175,000. No securities will be issued in connection with this engagement.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three fully permitted uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offerings and the receipt of all necessary approvals for the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255765

SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.