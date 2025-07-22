Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 Exploration Plan for the Agate Project is to begin in early August. The Agate Property is in the Shirley Basin Uranium District, of central Wyoming and borders both Cameco and UEC projects and is in proximity to UR-Energy's satellite in-situ operation that is currently under construction.

In 2024, Strathmore discovered a new area of shallow mineralization, one mile south of the northern trend, in the middle sand unit, including holes AG-143-24 (14 feet of 0.046% eU3O8 from 30.5-44.5 feet) and AG-147-24 (15.5 feet of 0.051% eU3O8 from 29-44.5 feet). This new trend is open to the north and south, and this discovery will be further explored during the 2025 exploration season. Strathmore is actively advancing this dynamic and promising new area.

Currently up to 150 drill sites are permitted, including five core holes to compliment groundwater studies from closely located monitor wells previously installed in 2024. The ongoing groundwater studies will help determine if the host sands are within confined aquifers, which would be ideal for future in-situ recovery operations. The core will be used for chemical equilibrium and leach amenability studies by the Company, and by the University of Wyoming to compliment their ongoing and expanding geophysical research at the project.

The goal of the exploration drilling is to expand the mineralization on the property, with the potential of discovering additional roll fronts, with plans designed to link together two discrete areas of mineralization encountered in the lower sand in 2023-24 and expand upon that mineralized trend and the 2024 discovery of mineralization in the shallow middle sand. Collection of this data is necessary to complete a mineral resource estimate and technical report on the project during winter 2025/2026.

Strathmore has completed 200 exploration holes, including 5 monitor wells, on the Agate project, with over 90% of the holes hitting mineralization. The 2023-24 exploration defined approximately 3,700 feet of a mineralized trend in the lower sand unit, with notable intercepts in two holes, AG-10-23 (16.0 feet @ 0.081% eU3O8 from 82.0-98.0 feet) and AG-16-23 (21.0 feet @ 0.089% eU3O8 from 79.0-100.0 feet). This northern trend is open to the southwest and northeast.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 100 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 2,076 acres. Uranium mineralization on the project is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 holes across the project area in the 1970s, delineating several targets of potential mineralization. In 2023 and 2024, the Company completed 200 exploration holes on the Project, discovering several areas of potential mineralization.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium

Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259577

SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.