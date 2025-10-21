Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") announces that it granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 restricted share units (each an "RSU") to certain executives, officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, of which 1/4 vests 3 months after the grant date. All RSUs expire December 31, 2029. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company for every RSU held.

The Company further notes that it has issued 1 million options to a service provider which are exercisable for a period of 3 years at an exercise price of $0.24 per share. The Options shall vest as to ¼ vesting each 3 months from the date of issuance subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium

Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

