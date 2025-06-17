Italy-based leader in space launchers and propulsion systems advances its vision for sustainable engineering and manufacturing processes

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform boosts the efficiency, standardization, quality and compliance needed to develop products for major European space programs

Four Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences improve collaboration and the use of real-time data at Avio and across its value chain

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Avio, a leader in space propulsion based in Italy, has implemented the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to digitally transform the management of all its programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250616686137/en/

image courtesy of Avio

As Avio deepens its focus on driving sustainability in the space sector, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables it to adopt automated, intelligent and data-driven engineering and manufacturing processes that streamline and accelerate the development of technologically advanced space solutions.

Users at Avio and across its value chain can contribute to new levels of efficiency, standardization, quality and compliance needed for the construction and development of space launchers, propulsion systems and payload adapters used by major European space programs.

Avio will rely on Dassault Systèmes' "Winning Concept," "Co-Design to Target," "Ready for Rate" and "Build to Operate" industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to strengthen collaboration across teams, suppliers and partners by working with real-time data in a virtual environment.

Avio expects to increase productivity by optimizing development times and reducing operational costs, enhance quality through greater precision in design and manufacturing processes, accelerate innovation for faster introduction of new technologies and products, and improve collaboration following the creation of an integrated virtual ecosystem for efficient project management.

"Global disruptions in the aerospace sector have put pressure on companies to innovate faster and more sustainably. This represents new opportunities for companies like Avio to transform their business by adopting the industry's only business experience platform," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates capabilities for developing and producing next-generation products and services rapidly and efficiently."

