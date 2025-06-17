

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer is recalling certain packages of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds citing the possible presence of undeclared dark chocolate-covered cashews, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall includes 12 ounce Frederik's by Meijer Dark Chocolate Almonds with UPC 7-08820-68730-1 and sell by dates of 05/07/2026, or 05/28/2026; as well as 8-count, 1.5-ounce multi-pack boxes of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds with UPC 7-19283-11923-0 and sell by date of 05/05/2026.



Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds in black stand-up pouches were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.



The recall was initiated after Meijer was informed of the issue by a customer who received the product.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. However, Meijer has not received any claims of illness associated with the recall so far.



Customers with allergies or sensitivities to cashews are urged to discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Co., LLC in late April called back Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias due to the potential presence of almonds and cashews, undeclared allergens.



In April, Tipp City, Ohio -based Trophy Nut Co. recalled 143 cases of its Heinen's 8.25 oz cans of Honey Roasted Peanuts due to possible presence of undeclared cashews.



