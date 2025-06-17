Angle PLC - EACR 2025: Data Demonstrating DNA Dual Analysis

ANGLE presents new data at EACR 2025 DEMONSTRATING DNA DUAL ANALYSIS FOR COMPREHENSIVE LIQUID BIOPSY PROFILING

Poster highlights ANGLE's combined CTC-DNA and ctDNA analysis revealing tumour heterogeneity in lung cancer patients

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce the presentation of a poster at the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) Congress, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal from 16-19 June 2025.

The poster entitled 'Comparative molecular analysis of CTCs and cfDNA Detection using Parsortix® system' is being presented during the Biomarkers in Tissue and Blood session on Tuesday 17 June 2025.

This poster builds on work first presented in a February 2025 webinar hosted by Illumina as part of a co-marketing initiative. It showcases an end-to-end Illumina-based DNA dual analysis workflow for the analysis of CTCs harvested using ANGLE's Parsortix system, alongside circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), using a 79-gene lung cancer panel on the Illumina NextSeq2000 platform. Illumina is the world's largest provider of NGS systems and assays, with an installed base of over 25,000 sequencing systems across more than 9,500 customers in 155 countries. The study provides a practical example of how Illumina customers could integrate DNA dual analysis of CTCs and ctDNA into existing sequencing pipelines for deeper insights into tumour heterogeneity.

The first phase of the study established analytical sensitivity and specificity using contrived samples, where cancer cells were added at defined levels (0, 2, 5, 10, and 20 cells) to blood from healthy volunteers. The samples were processed with the Parsortix system, and DNA from isolated cells was analysed for seven clinically relevant mutations. Druggable mutations such as BRAF, EGFR, and TP53 were consistently detected confirming high sensitivity of the workflow.

The second phase of the study analysed blood from 27 lung cancer patients. DNA was extracted from both CTCs and plasma in each sample, then sequenced using a 79-gene lung cancer panel. The results showed substantial differences between the two analytes with 53% of mutations found in CTCs alone, 36% in ctDNA alone and 11% found in both analytes. These findings evidence that CTC-DNA and ctDNA provide distinct and complementary information, with many druggable targets found in CTC-DNA including CHEK2 (olaparib from AstraZeneca and Merck and talazoparib from Pfizer), ESR1 (elacestrant from Menarini), NTRK1 (larotrectinib from Bayer and entrectinib from Roche) and RET (selpercatinib from Eli Lilly and pralsetinib from Blueprint Medicines).

This study demonstrates ANGLE's unique ability to deliver DNA dual analysis from a single blood sample, revealing clinically relevant mutations missed by ctDNA alone. By enabling a more complete view of tumour genetics, molecular analysis of CTC-DNA and ctDNA using the Parsortix system offers biopharma partners a valuable tool for identifying resistance, stratifying patients, and improving trial outcomes.

The poster will be available on ANGLE's website from 20:00 on Tuesday 17 June: https://angleplc.com/resources/posters/

ANGLE Chief Scientific Officer, Karen Miller, commented:

"This study demonstrates the unique value of ANGLE's DNA dual analysis approach, which combines sequencing of CTC-DNA and ctDNA from the same blood sample to uncover critical differences in tumour biology. Building on our collaboration with Illumina, this workflow enables broad NGS-based molecular profiling and delivers insights that can help pharma customers identify drug targets, treatment resistance, stratify patients and minimise invasive tissue biopsy requirements for study participants."

