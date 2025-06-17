Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.): Brook Gaming Launches Wingman FGC 2 in UAE, Championed at Combo Breaker & Ready for All PS5 Games

Fueled by a Combo Breaker 2025 Win, New Converter Bridges the Gap for UAE Gamers, Bringing Beloved Fight Sticks to PlayStation 5 & PC with Ultra-Low Latency

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Gaming, a leader in cross-platform gaming hardware solutions, announced the official launch of its highly anticipated Wingman FGC 2 Converter in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Available immediately on Amazon AE, the Wingman FGC 2 empowers UAE gamers to use over 150 of their favorite wired controllers - including elite fight sticks, racing wheels, and gamepads - seamlessly across all PlayStation 5 games and PC (X-Input).

The UAE boasts a vibrant and rapidly growing gaming community, with a strong passion for console gaming, particularly fighting games (FGC) and racing titles. As the region emerges as a significant esports hub, players demand precision and performance. However, many gamers face the frustration of their high-investment PS4 fight sticks or preferred controllers being incompatible with the PS5.

The Wingman FGC 2 directly addresses this critical pain point. Its core unique selling proposition (USP) lies in its unparalleled, tournament-proven compatibility and performance:

Play All PS5 Games: Unlike many alternatives, the FGC 2 supports every PS5 title, not just fighting games.

Unlike many alternatives, the FGC 2 supports PS5 title, not just fighting games. Extensive Controller Support: It works flawlessly with over 150 official and third-party wired controllers, including popular brands like Hori, Madcatz, Logitech, and Thrustmaster.

It works flawlessly with over 150 official and third-party wired controllers, including popular brands like Hori, Madcatz, Logitech, and Thrustmaster. Ultra-Low Latency: Leveraging Brook's renowned low-latency technology, it ensures near-instantaneous response times crucial for competitive play.

Leveraging Brook's renowned low-latency technology, it ensures near-instantaneous response times crucial for competitive play. Plug-and-Play & Customization: It offers simple operation plus advanced features like Turbo, Remap, and Macro functions via software.

It offers simple operation plus advanced features like Turbo, Remap, and Macro functions via software. Tournament Ready (EVO Compliant): Designed with esports in mind, the FGC 2 is compliant with major tournament regulations, including EVO, making it a reliable choice for competitors.

This tournament-level performance was recently showcased when British player 'EndingWalker' secured a stunning victory at Combo Breaker 2025 using a Brook Wingman FGC series converter, proving its reliability under the highest competitive pressure.

"We are incredibly excited to officially introduce the Wingman FGC 2 to the dynamic gaming market in the UAE," said a spokesperson for Brook Gaming. "Seeing champions like EndingWalker trust our technology at major events like Combo Breaker fuels our commitment. The FGC 2 is our answer for UAE gamers - it's the bridge that allows them to bring their legacy gear, skills, and passion to any PS5 experience without compromise, especially for the thriving FGC and esports scene here."

By allowing players to reuse their existing peripherals, the Wingman FGC 2 not only enhances the gaming experience but also offers a cost-effective solution.

Availability

The Brook Gaming Wingman FGC 2 is available for purchase starting today in the UAE exclusively through Amazon AE, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of AED 294.99.

About Brook Gaming

Brook Gaming is a pioneering gaming hardware brand based in Taiwan, dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience across all platforms. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and user-centric design, Brook specializes in developing high-performance controller adapters, converters, and accessories. Renowned for their cutting-edge low-latency technology and broad compatibility, Brook products empower gamers worldwide to break down hardware barriers, play without limits, and use their favorite gear wherever they play.

