Implantica announces successful UK RefluxStop' Users Meeting addressing growing demand after the final and positive UK NICE recommendations on use of RefluxStop in NHS public hospitals

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a MedTech company at the forefront of treatment for acid reflux with its unique device RefluxStop, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces the successful first UK National Users Meeting bringing together 21 top anti-reflux experts in UK last week. Surgeons exchanged their real-world experiences and delved into the positive National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommendations on using RefluxStop in NHS hospitals, opening a vast opportunity for RefluxStop procedures in patients with poor motility, representing up to 40-50%1 of the acid reflux (GERD/GORD) sufferers.

Mr. Ahmed Ahmed, a renowned anti-reflux surgeon at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, says, "As more and more patients ask for RefluxStop, I'm very pleased to play a part in this unique opportunity to collaborate with my colleagues to offer the latest and greatest treatment options to our GERD patients, such as RefluxStop. I'm already seeing a rapidly growing demand for RefluxStop, in line with excellent outcomes achieved in my current RefluxStop patients. The recent positive NICE recommendations now allow the use of RefluxStop in NHS hospitals, which is a testament to the UK healthcare system's prioritization and focus on making the best treatments available to UK patients as soon as possible. On behalf of the GERD community, I would like to thank NICE and all involved stakeholders for their dedication to helping GERD patients who truly need effective treatment for this debilitating disease."

Founder and CEO of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, adds, "We sincerely thank and appreciate the world-leading healthcare policy advisory body, UK NICE, for their extensive and thorough review and announcement of the final positive recommendations for the RefluxStop procedure. Given how rampant GERD is in the UK, with up to 20% of the adult population struggling with the persistent discomfort and pain from the disease, the NICE recommendations for RefluxStop procedure couldn't be more appreciated among UK specialists, addressing the huge unmet need and treatment gap, especially for the GERD patients who have poor dysmotility.¹

Dr Forsell continues, "I'm truly impressed by the great enthusiasm for RefluxStop from the esteemed UK surgeons and other experts. Following the highly successful UK RefluxStop users meeting where several UK surgeons presented their excellent outcomes and patient satisfaction results, and now with the very supportive NICE recommendations, it's clear to me that RefluxStop will transform the reflux treatment landscape in the UK, and ultimately worldwide, in the coming future."

1Shih-Chi Ho et al., Ineffective esophageal motility is a primary motility disorder in gastroesophageal reflux disease. Digestive Diseases and Sciences, 2002. 47(3): 652-6

About Implantica

Implantica is a MedTech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

