Transaction marks latest infrastructure investment in ANZ and renewable energy investment in APACSYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire Zenith Energy ("Zenith" or the "Company"), a leading independent power producer ("IPP"), from a consortium including Pacific Equity Partners, OPSEU Pension Trust ("OPTrust"), and Foresight Group (together the "Consortium"), with Zenith's founder and management retaining a minority stake. KKR's investment will position Zenith well for continued long-term growth on the back of favorable sector fundamentals and macro tailwinds.Zenith specialises in the delivery of sustainable and reliable hybrid power solutions for remote, off-grid resource sector clients and urban microgrids for commercial, industrial, and residential precincts. Zenith provides an essential service for Australia's large off-grid mining industry and the Company has established a strong track record over its 18-year operating history. Today, the Company has more than 710MW contracted capacity across ~15 sites, secured under long-term contracts.Andrew Jennings, Managing Director and Head of Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) Infrastructure, KKR, said, "Zenith's position at the forefront of the energy transition, coupled with its long-term relationships with strategic, high-quality counterparties, make it an ideal investment for our Asia Pacific infrastructure platform. Zenith has established itself as one of the clear leaders in deploying and managing hybrid power solutions in Australia, a priority market for KKR in Asia Pacific. We look forward to supporting Zenith and its management team over the next stage of growth and helping them capitalise on the significant opportunity for off-grid renewable power."Zenith's CEO and Managing Director, Hamish Moffat, said: "We are excited by the opportunity presented by KKR's investment in the company and its strategy, which is a strong validation of Zenith's capabilities and competitive edge. The investment by KKR will accelerate our growth and ability to service large scale projects with a broad capital base. There are significant and immediate opportunities inherent in the decarbonisation of Australia's mining sector, which Zenith is uniquely positioned to deliver via large-scale, high penetration, hybrid power projects. Today's announcement positions the company to continue providing our distinct value proposition via these unique remote energy solutions to our existing clients, while enabling us to pursue a robust pipeline of new opportunities as Australia's mining sector intensifies its decarbonisation efforts."The announcement follows Zenith's completion of a A$1.9 billion refinancing and upsizing of its existing bank debt facilities, with the increased limit providing the company with more than A$1 billion of growth capital from several lenders to support the development of new projects. A portion of this includes green loan facilities, underscoring Zenith's commitment to the energy transition of Australia's resource sector by delivering renewable power technologies and lower emissions solutions for mine site energy supplies.KKR is making this investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II Fund. KKR has a long track-record investing in the renewables sector and energy transition thematic. Past investments in the renewables sector in Asia Pacific include Spark Infrastructure, which owns high-quality, regulated electricity networks across Australia; Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, a renewable energy platform in India; Hero Future Energies, a global renewable energy company; First Gen, a provider of clean and renewable power in the Philippines; and Aster Renewable Energy, a renewables platform in Taiwan. KKR's Asia Pacific infrastructure platform has grown to approximately US$13 billion in assets under management since it was established in 2019.The transaction is expected to close in late 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.About Zenith EnergyZenith Energy is Australia's leading IPP with a portfolio of grid-connected and islanded remote microgrids throughout Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Zenith Energy is Australia's largest IPP (by total contracted capacity in the mining and property sectors) and has a contracted capacity of approximately 700MW. The company operates a Build - Own - Operate model and integrates a complete range of renewable and thermal energy generation with innovative technologies to deliver cost-effective and reliable, sustainable energy power solutions.About KKRKKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.ContactsMedia ContactsFor KKR:Wei Jun Ong+65 6922 5813WeiJun.Ong@kkr.comJames Strong+61 (0)448 881 174james.strong@sodali.comFor Zenith Energy:Caroline Stanley+61 402 170 901cstanley@gracosway.com.au

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250615023296/en/