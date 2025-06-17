Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
16.06.25 | 16:54
34,000 Euro
+0,30 % +0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,22034,30009:18
34,22034,28009:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar introduces Automation as a Service - a model focused on adding long-term value for customers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 17 JUNE 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar introduces Automation as a Service - a model focused on adding long-term value for customers

Kalmar has introduced Automation as a Service, a subscription-based model designed to ensure successful and efficient deployment of automation in marine container terminals and intermodal sites. The service focuses on accelerating time-to-value and building long-term performance-focused partnerships with automation customers.

In an industry where operational efficiency and speed are paramount, the transition to automation can present challenges. Kalmar's Automation as a Service model directly addresses these challenges by contractually separating equipment delivery and automation software deployment and related optimisation services. This approach enables terminal and automation design to commence immediately through the creation of a digital twin - a virtual model of the terminal running on the same Kalmar Oneproduction software used in the terminal. This model, combined with Kalmar's decades of automation experience, allows for collaborative design and integration testing of systems well before the go-live date so that potential gaps in terms of functionality or operational requirements can be identified. This early identification and optimisation helps to ensure a high-performing automated terminal from day one.

Automating a container terminal involves far more than delivering the automation solution on site. Over its lifetime, the solution will need to be continuously optimised and improved, and this work should be done in close partnership between the automation system vendor and the terminal operator. Automation as a Service ensures that the targets of Kalmar and the terminal operator are fully aligned, with jointly defined KPIs and performance-based contracting. With the correct tools and service model in place, Kalmar and the terminal operator can build a long-term partnership that delivers maximum value.

Furthermore, Automation as a Service also reduces the high upfront costs related to automation investment by including automation delivery and related licenses as part of the service subscription agreement, hence shifting part of the capex to opex.

Juuso Kanner, Vice President, Automation Business Line, Kalmar: "Automation as a Service is about delivering long-term customer value throughout their entire automation journey. Shifting the focus away from short-term milestones towards accelerated time-to-value and continuous improvement throughout the terminal lifetime means we are better placed to act as a true partner for our customers, helping them to realise the full value of their investments."

Further information for the press:

Juuso Kanner, Vice President Automation Business Line, tel. +358 50 3844469, juuso.kanner@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 5193635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachment

  • Kalmar Remote Services (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1aa755f1-52a1-4c1c-8cf3-6a7f8f039e3d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.