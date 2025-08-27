Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 11:19
40,300 Euro
-0,54 % -0,220
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 12:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar changes its regional reporting structure and restates geographical area information based on the new regional structure

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 AUGUST 2025 AT 13:00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar changes its regional reporting structure and restates geographical area information based on the new regional structure

As part of Kalmar's growth strategy and in line with the Driving Excellence initiative, Kalmar has decided to change its regional reporting structure and restates geographical area information based on the new regional structure as of 1 October 2025. The new reporting geographical areas will be APAC (the Asia-Pacific), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Americas.

Kalmar has been conducting an initial review of its operating model. This initiative has focused on enhancing Kalmar's Sales & Hosting model and advancing customer proximity and better efficiency. The Sales & Hosting model defines how sales teams are structured, relationships are managed, and how Kalmar's offering in each region is delivered.

As a result of the review, the regions have been divided to better serve Kalmar's customers, capture new growth opportunities, and establish more effective organisational structures. The previous geographical areas have been Europe, AMEA and Americas. Americas will continue to be reported as previously. The previous geographical areas Europe and AMEA will be organised into two new ones: EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (the Asia-Pacific). These changes are planned to take effect on 1 October 2025. Kalmar will publish the January-September 2025 interim report based on the old structure.

Kalmar now publishes restated information for sales, orders received and number of employees based on the new geographical areas for the years 2024-2025. The restated figures are presented in the separate Excel and PDF files attached to this release. This restatement has no impact on Kalmar's total financial figures. The restated information is unaudited.

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar

Attachments

  • Kalmar restated information 27082025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/21b7d065-d19e-46d0-8ba6-a7f60145cb7c)
  • Kalmar restated information 27082025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f48a68a4-7fb4-40c0-90c5-e9f7f81e657e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
