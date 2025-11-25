Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar to supply forklift truck fleet including next-generation lithium-ion battery solution to ArcelorMittal

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 25 NOVEMBER 2025 AT 10:00 A.M. (EET)

Kalmar to supply forklift truck fleet including next-generation lithium-ion battery solution to ArcelorMittal

Kalmar has signed an agreement with ArcelorMittal to supply 12 Kalmar medium forklift trucks, two of which are equipped with Kalmar's recently introducedsecond-generation lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology. The large order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2025 order intake, with delivery of machines scheduled to be completed during Q1 2026.

ArcelorMittal, one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies, operates in 60 countries with primary steelmaking activities in 15. The company is dedicated to producing smarter steels for both people and the planet - steel made through innovative processes that use less energy, generate significantly lower carbon emissions, and reduce costs.

The new Kalmar forklift trucks will support this ambition by enabling efficient, safe, and sustainable material handling in demanding steelmaking environments. The inclusion of the Gen 2 Li-ion battery solution marks an important step in helping ArcelorMittal reduce the carbon footprint of its operations. The new battery system offers enhanced energy capacity, improved thermal stability, and a longer, more predictable performance curve across a wide range of operating environments.

Thoralf Winkel, CEO ArcelorMittal Hamburg: "Sustainability and efficiency are at the heart of ArcelorMittal's operations. Kalmar's proven forklift solutions and their new Li-ion technology align perfectly with our goals to reduce carbon emissions and enhance performance in our steelmaking facilities."

Bernd Pagel, Sales representative, Kalmar: "We are delighted to continue supporting ArcelorMittal in its mission to produce smarter steels with lower environmental impact. Our next-generation Li-ion battery technology represents a major step forward in helping customers improve operational efficiency while reducing emissions."

