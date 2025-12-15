Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar introduces next-generation lithium-ion battery technology for its electric straddle carrier

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 15 DECEMBER 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar introduces next-generation lithium-ion battery technology for its electric straddle carrier

Kalmar has introduced a next-generation lithium-ion. The new Gen 2 battery delivers enhanced energy capacity, improved thermal stability and extended operating times. The solution is now available globally.

The Gen 2 battery solution has been developed to meet the growing demands of customers seeking safer, more efficient and more sustainable cargo-handling solutions. The battery's advanced cell chemistry extends its lifespan, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership for customers due to reduced battery replacement costs, and brings improvements in terms of lifecycle sustainability.

With a nominal capacity of 533 kWh - an increase of 25% over the previous-generation battery technology - and a usable capacity of 453 kWh, the Gen 2 battery solution extends equipment operating times. The extended battery autonomy provides greater flexibility in terms of charging strategies, with the potential to combine depot charging during meal breaks and hands-free opportunity charging during shifts, enabling hot-seat operation. Kalmar electric straddle carriers fitted with the Gen 2 battery will be able to achieve a net operating time of up to 10 hours depending on energy consumption levels.

In connection with the launch of the Gen 2 battery solution, Kalmar has deployed the megawatt charging system (MCS) at its test facility in Tampere, Finland.



Marko Hopeaharju, Head of Horizontal Transportation Solutions, Kalmar: "Gen 2 represents a major step forward in terms of battery energy capacity, safety and operational lifespan. With longer operating times and improved reliability, our customers can transition to fully electric fleets without compromising performance."

Marko Hopeaharju, Head of HT Solutions, Kalmar, tel. +358407563093, marko.hopeaharju@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

