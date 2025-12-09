Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar joins forces with Kempower and SINEXCEL to accelerate the green transition in material-handling and logistics

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 DECEMBER 2025 AT 10.00 (EET)

Kalmar joins forces with Kempower and SINEXCEL to accelerate the green transition in material-handling and logistics

Kalmar is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive new range of DC charging solutions to complement its wide portfolio of field-proven electric machines. The charging solutions have been developed in partnership with leading global charger manufacturers Kempowerand SINEXCEL.

Through these new partnerships, Kalmar is leveraging Kempower's and SINEXCEL's industry-leading experience in DC chargers to build an offering that guarantees the best possible user experience for customers who use Kalmar electric solutions in their applications. With each partner Kalmar is co-developing a range of advanced charging solutions that will deliver smooth compatibility between charging station and machine.

The new DC charging solution offering will include movable chargers, integrated station chargers and distributed charging systems. The offering includes the megawatt charging system, which will be implemented at DP World London Gateway to serve the fleet of Kalmar electric straddle carriers due to be delivered in Q1 2026.

Kalmar will work closely with customers to build a charging solution package that is tailored to their unique needs. Available solutions will range from versatile movable chargers and all-in-one fixed installations for smaller electric fleets to distributed satellite charging solutions for large and rapidly expanding fleets. The solutions will be available globally.

Rony Thomas, Head of Product Management, Kalmar: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with two of the world's leading charger suppliers. By combining the new charger offering with our deep knowledge of our customers' operations, we will be able to offer a comprehensive package of fully tailored electric material handling solutions - including machines, chargers and services - with the lowest possible total cost of ownership."

Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Markets Officer, Kempower: "Kempower is proud to partner with Kalmar. Together, we are accelerating the transition towards more sustainable logistics by integrating our DC charging technology with Kalmar's electric machine portfolio. We see the electrification of logistics and supply chains accelerating fast around the world, and Kempower is more than ready to support leading players like Kalmar in this development. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting global climate goals and creating a cleaner future for supply chains."

Ron Zhong, Sales Director of Global OEMs, SINEXCEL: "We are excited to join forces with Kalmar and Kempower in this groundbreaking effort to electrify the logistics sector in the Nordics, Europe, and beyond. Our advanced DC charging solutions, ranging from 30kW to 1280kW, will play a key role in facilitating Kalmar's transition to fully electric machinery. This partnership is not just about technology - it's about building a more sustainable future for global supply chains. Together, we are making a significant impact on the industry and creating a cleaner, more efficient world."

Further information for the press:

Rony Thomas, Head of Product Management, Kalmar, tel. +46 720704262, rony.thomas@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 405 1936 35, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachments