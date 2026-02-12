Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's Board of Directors has decided on share-based payments related to long-term incentive plans

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 FEBRUARY 2026, AT 6:00 PM (EET)

Kalmar's Board of Directors has decided on share-based payments related to long-term incentive plans

The Board of Directors of Kalmar Corporation has decided to convey a maximum of total 48,779 of the company's treasury shares without consideration to 30 key employees and executives in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2023-2025 and Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2023-2025.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation held on March 27, 2025. The conveyance of shares is estimated to be executed on March 2, 2026. Following the share conveyance, the number of treasury shares will stand at 132,610 shares.

Kalmar announced the long-term incentive plans in a stock exchange release issued on 7 August, 2024. More information on Kalmar's share based incentive plans is available on https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Reijonen, SVP, HR, tel. +358 40 191 6669

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

