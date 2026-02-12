Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 08:01
44,140 Euro
+1,85 % +0,800
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 17:10 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's Board of Directors has decided on share-based payments related to long-term incentive plans

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 FEBRUARY 2026, AT 6:00 PM (EET)

Kalmar's Board of Directors has decided on share-based payments related to long-term incentive plans

The Board of Directors of Kalmar Corporation has decided to convey a maximum of total 48,779 of the company's treasury shares without consideration to 30 key employees and executives in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2023-2025 and Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2023-2025.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation held on March 27, 2025. The conveyance of shares is estimated to be executed on March 2, 2026. Following the share conveyance, the number of treasury shares will stand at 132,610 shares.

Kalmar announced the long-term incentive plans in a stock exchange release issued on 7 August, 2024. More information on Kalmar's share based incentive plans is available on https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/.

Kalmar Corporation
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Reijonen, SVP, HR, tel. +358 40 191 6669
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
