Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar straddle carriers chosen to strengthen training capacity at OCHA in Antwerp

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 9 MARCH 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)



Kalmar straddle carriers chosen to strengthen training capacity at OCHA in Antwerp



Kalmar has concluded an agreement to supply Opleidingscentrum voor Havenarbeiders (OCHA) - the training centre for port workers located in Antwerp, Belgium - with two Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q1 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2026.



OCHA's straddle carrier programme comprises one week on simulators followed by two weeks on real machines, after which drivers are ready to commence real port operations. The fleet at OCHA already includes five Kalmar straddle carriers. OCHA has been training straddle carrier drivers using Kalmar equipment since 2003, and the new machines will help the organisation further strengthen its training capacity.



Geert De Bondt, Operations Supervisor, OCHA: "Our large-scale training facility has a special focus on crane and straddle carrier operations, and high-quality, reliable equipment is a vital tool in the delivery of our programmes. We have developed a very close relationship with Kalmar during more than 20 years of collaboration and we are looking forward to welcoming the new straddle carriers into our fleet."



Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: "As a leading global equipment supplier we are well aware of the importance of comprehensive training in supporting safe and efficient cargo handling. We are pleased that OCHA has again selected Kalmar equipment for its high-quality training programmes, which provide port workers with vital hands-on experience and help them to develop and maintain the skills they need in their daily work."



