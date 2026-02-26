Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 09:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's Annual Report has been published

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar's Annual Report has been published

Kalmar's Annual Report 2025 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2025 includes the financial statements, the Board of Directors' report and the remuneration report. The Annual Report also includes the Corporate Governance statement and Sustainability statement, as part of the Board of Directors' report. The Sustainability statement complies with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Kalmar publishes the Board of Directors' report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Kalmar's financial review 2025. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags.

Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kalmar's ESEF consolidated financial statements. The reasonable assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

All materials are available on the company website at https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/ and as attachments to this release.

APPENDICES:
Kalmar Annual Report 2025
636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73-2025-12-31-fi.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish)

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Anniina Toivanen, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 044 9640

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachments

  • Kalmar Annual Report 2025
  • 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73-2025-12-31-fi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
