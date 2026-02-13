Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar secures major order for hybrid straddle carriers to support Maher Terminals' commitment to safe, sustainable operations

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 13 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 9:45 (EET)

Kalmar secures major order for hybrid straddle carriers to support Maher Terminals' commitment to safe, sustainable operations

Kalmar has secured a major order from long-term customer Maher Terminals LLC for 30 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The machines will be deployed at the Maher Terminals marine container terminal in New Jersey, USA. The major order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2025 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2026.

Maher Terminals is one of the largest privately held, multi-user container terminal operators in the world. The company developed and operates North America's largest marine container terminal, which is located in the Port of New York and New Jersey. Maher recently signed a 33-year lease extension agreement with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to support growing trade.

The new hybrid straddle carriers form part of Maher Terminals' ongoing fleet renewal programme and will maintain the total number of Kalmar straddle carriers operated by the company to over 270. The machines will be fitted with the Kalmar Collision Warning System, which improves safety by alerting operators to potential collision risks using a combination of visual and audible alarms. Maher Terminals partnered with Kalmar to develop the system and began trialling the system in 2022 and intends to retrofit its entire fleet in the coming years.

Lou Allora, Chief Engineer, Maher Terminals: "Over four decades of working with Kalmar we have built a rock-solid partnership based on openness and transparency. Continually refreshing our fleet with Kalmar's newest hybrid straddle carrier technology was a logical next step to continue our path toward net zero. The hybrid machines will help us to reduce fuel consumption and local emissions in addition to improving safety and comfort for our ILA operators."

Troy Thompson, Head of Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar Americas: "We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Maher Terminals with this major order. Our hybrid straddle carrier technology supports their commitment to modernising their equipment fleet with safe, efficient and environmentally friendly equipment. Maher's continual investment in its fleet of container handling equipment, including one of the largest and youngest fleets of Kalmar straddle carriers, is why Maher maintains its reputation as the premier marine container terminal in North America."

