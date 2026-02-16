Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar introduces the TT7 terminal tractor to the European market

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 10 (EEST)

Kalmar introduces the TT7 terminal tractor to the European market

Kalmar is proud to announce the launch of the TT7 series terminal tractor. Specifically designed for the demanding requirements of customers in the European market, the TT7 series is a robust and reliable solution for port terminal, yard, distribution, and logistics operations.

The Kalmar TT7 has been re-engineered based on extensive customer feedback. Its heavy-duty galvanised steel frame and reinforced axles maximise structural integrity and corrosion resistance even in extreme temperatures. To simplify maintenance, the front bumper is constructed in three sections for easier repair and replacement.

There are three models available at launch:

TT770 70,000 kg GCW with a 20,000 kg lifting capacity

70,000 kg GCW with a 20,000 kg lifting capacity TT785 85,000 kg GCW with a 28,000 kg lifting capacity

85,000 kg GCW with a 28,000 kg lifting capacity TT795 95,000 kg GCW with a 32,000 kg lifting capacity

In 2026 the range will be expanded to include a heavy-duty variant and a fully electric variant.

The TT7 series cabin is designed with ergonomics and safety at its core. Key features include:

Superior visibility: One of the widest front view windscreens in the industry, paired with large rear windows and convex side mirrors for exceptional visibility.

One of the widest front view windscreens in the industry, paired with large rear windows and convex side mirrors for exceptional visibility. Ergonomic controls: The digital display screen and control panel are complemented with an adjustable steering column and a steering knob for easier manoeuvering.

The digital display screen and control panel are complemented with an adjustable steering column and a steering knob for easier manoeuvering. Enhanced comfort: Improved cabin suspension, climate control (including air conditioning and heating) and a rotatable seat ensure a comfortable working environment for operators.

Improved cabin suspension, climate control (including air conditioning and heating) and a rotatable seat ensure a comfortable working environment for operators. Performance and safety built in: Operators can monitor key performance metrics - including transmission and hydraulic data - using the electronic control system. The TT7 also includes LED lighting, a neutral start switch and a 3-point contact system.

The TT7 is delivered with all the necessary hardware and software for connection to MyKalmar INSIGHT - a performance management tool that allows customers to turn data into actionable, impactful insights.

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors: "The Kalmar TT7 will enable port and terminal operators to take on the toughest cargo and container handling challenges with confidence. We have listened closely to our customers and used their valuable feedback to develop a terminal tractor offering that is robust, reliable and efficient as well as being comfortable to operate and easy to maintain."

For more information about the TT7 series and Kalmar's complete range of terminal tractors, visit the website.

Further information for the press:

Cristina Murray, Director, Marketing & Communications, Kalmar Terminal Tractors, cristina.murray@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment