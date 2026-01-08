Anzeige
Kempower Oyj: Katri Piirtola appointed Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team

8.1.2026 10:00:01 EET | Kempower Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 January 2026, at 10.00 EET

Katri Piirtola appointed Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team

Kempower has appointed Katri Piirtola Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team, effective as of May 2026. Katri Piirtola joins Kempower with more than 20 years' experience in global industrial technology companies, in roles including customer experience, services growth, strategic transformation, and business leadership. She is a Finnish citizen with broad experience from diverse international markets and holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Helsinki University of Technology.

Katri Piirtola joins Kempower from KONE, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President for Modernization Business in Europe. Previously, she led global strategy execution and transformation programs, and New Equipment business development. Prior to KONE, Katri worked at Ahlstrom in several leadership positions.

"As our charger installed base continues to grow globally and customer needs evolve, services and aftermarket capabilities are becoming increasingly strategic for Kempower. Katri's deep expertise and leadership will be critical in strengthening our services and aftermarket offerings across the product lifecycle and delivering best-in-class service to our customers", said Bhasker Kaushal, CEO of Kempower. "Katri has extensive leadership experience in global industrial technology companies in key capability areas that are essential for supporting our customer's long-term success and driving exceptional charging experiences".

The members of Kempower's Global Leadership Team, January 2026:

Bhasker Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer
Jukka Kainulainen, Chief Financial Officer
Monil Malhotra, President, North America
Hanne Peltola, Chief People Officer
Katri Piirtola, Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer (effective as of May 2026)
Sanna Otava, Chief Operating Officer
Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Market Officer
Mathias Wiklund, Chief Sales Officer


Kempower, media relations:?
Paula Savonen, VP, Communications, Kempower?
paula.savonen@kempower.com
+358 29 0021900?

Kempower, investor relations:??
Jukka Kainulainen, CFO, Kempower
jukka.kainulainen@kempower.com
+358 29 0021900?

About Kempower:??
We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland.?kempower.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
