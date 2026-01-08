Kempower Oyj: Katri Piirtola appointed Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team

8.1.2026 10:00:01 EET | Kempower Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors
Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 January 2026, at 10.00 EET
Katri Piirtola appointed Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team
Kempower has appointed Katri Piirtola Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer and member of Kempower Global Leadership Team, effective as of May 2026. Katri Piirtola joins Kempower with more than 20 years' experience in global industrial technology companies, in roles including customer experience, services growth, strategic transformation, and business leadership. She is a Finnish citizen with broad experience from diverse international markets and holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Helsinki University of Technology.
Katri Piirtola joins Kempower from KONE, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President for Modernization Business in Europe. Previously, she led global strategy execution and transformation programs, and New Equipment business development. Prior to KONE, Katri worked at Ahlstrom in several leadership positions.
"As our charger installed base continues to grow globally and customer needs evolve, services and aftermarket capabilities are becoming increasingly strategic for Kempower. Katri's deep expertise and leadership will be critical in strengthening our services and aftermarket offerings across the product lifecycle and delivering best-in-class service to our customers", said Bhasker Kaushal, CEO of Kempower. "Katri has extensive leadership experience in global industrial technology companies in key capability areas that are essential for supporting our customer's long-term success and driving exceptional charging experiences".
The members of Kempower's Global Leadership Team, January 2026:
Bhasker Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer
Jukka Kainulainen, Chief Financial Officer
Monil Malhotra, President, North America
Hanne Peltola, Chief People Officer
Katri Piirtola, Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer (effective as of May 2026)
Sanna Otava, Chief Operating Officer
Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Market Officer
Mathias Wiklund, Chief Sales Officer
