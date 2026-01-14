Kempower Oyj: Kempower announces changes to its Global Leadership Team and evolution of its organization structure

14.1.2026 14:30:01 EET | Kempower Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, January 14, 2026, at 14:30 EET

Kempower announces changes to its Global Leadership Team and evolution of its organization structure

Kempower is announcing changes to its Global Leadership Team and evolution of its organization structure to position itself to boost growth, innovation, and execution discipline. Effective as of February 1st, 2026, these changes are designed to strengthen Kempower's innovation and technological leadership in the DC fast-charging industry, accelerate customer responsiveness and position the company for long-term success. The renewed structure will create a simpler, more efficient and agile organization.

"We are making strong progress in shaping the next phase of Kempower's growth and strategy, and accelerating progress in initiatives that drive long-term value creation. We are purposefully evolving our organization structure to elevate focus on what matters the most", says Kempower's CEO Bhasker Kaushal.

"By strengthening leadership in Services, consolidating R&D under a Chief Technology Officer, appointing a leader for digital solutions, unifying our product organization under a Chief Product Officer, and further empowering our regional teams, we are creating clearer accountability and faster execution across the organization. These steps reflect our commitment to continuously improve, adapt and deliver on our vision of being an industry leader with the world's most desired EV charging solutions", says Kaushal.

The following changes in Kempower's Global Leadership Team and organization structure are valid as of February 1st, 2026:



As the company communicated on the 8 th of January 2026, Katri Piirtola , Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer, will lead Kempower's new Services and Aftermarket organization, effective as of May 2026. The new organization will focus on strengthening Kempower's services and aftermarket offerings across the product lifecycle and deliver best-in-class service to our customers. Mathias Wiklund , Chief Sales Officer, will act as Interim leader of this organization until Katri starts in her position.

of January 2026, , Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer, will lead Kempower's new organization, effective as of May 2026. The new organization will focus on strengthening Kempower's services and aftermarket offerings across the product lifecycle and deliver best-in-class service to our customers. , Chief Sales Officer, will act as Interim leader of this organization until Katri starts in her position. A new Chief Technology Officer role will be established in the Global Leadership Team. The target of the new Technology function is to ensure a strong focus on technology, research, architecture, and product development across the full technology stack (hardware, firmware, software). Sanna Otava , Chief Operating Officer, will serve as interim CTO until the new CTO's appointment and joining.

role will be established in the Global Leadership Team. The target of the new function is to ensure a strong focus on technology, research, architecture, and product development across the full technology stack (hardware, firmware, software). , Chief Operating Officer, will serve as interim CTO until the new CTO's appointment and joining. Jussi Vanhanen 's role as Chief Markets Officer will evolve to Chief Product Officer , focusing on Product strategy, alignment to customer needs and product management. In addition, Jussi's organization will be responsible for segment strategies, marketing and communications.

's role as Chief Markets Officer will evolve to , focusing on strategy, alignment to customer needs and product management. In addition, Jussi's organization will be responsible for segment strategies, marketing and communications. Kempower is strengthening its software focus by appointing Monil Malhotra as Digital Solutions Leader in addition to his role as North America President. This appointment reinforces the strategic role of software in our offering - enabling smarter charging, enhanced serviceability, and improved customer outcomes.

Chief Finance Officer Jukka Kainulainen, Chief Operating Officer Sanna Otava, Chief People Officer Hanne Peltola, and Chief Sales Officer Mathias Wiklund continue in the Global Leadership Team in their current responsibilities.



Kempower Leadership Team as of February 1st 2026:



Bhasker Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer

Jukka Kainulainen, Chief Financial Officer

Monil Malhotra, President, North America & Digital Solutions Leader

Hanne Peltola, Chief People Officer

Katri Piirtola, Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer (effective as of May 2026)

Sanna Otava, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Technology Officer

Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Product Officer

Mathias Wiklund, Chief Sales Officer and Interim Chief Services and Aftermarket Officer

Photos are available for download here

Kempower will share its updated strategy at the Capital Markets Day in Q2' 2026. The company will publish the Financial Statements Review for the year 2025 on the 11th of February 2026.





Kempower, Media:

Paula Savonen, VP, Communications, Kempower

Tel. +358 29 0021900

paula.savonen@kempower.com

Kempower, Investors:

Jukka Kainulainen, CFO, Kempower

Tel. +358 29 0021900

jukka.kainulainen@kempower.com



About Kempower:

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. kempower.com