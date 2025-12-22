Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar to relocate and modify two STS cranes for Eurogate's Wilhelmshaven terminal

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 DECEMBER 2025 AT 10:00 AM(EET)

Kalmar to relocate and modify two STS cranes for Eurogate's Wilhelmshaven terminal

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with Eurogate Container Terminal Wilhelmshavenoffering. This important service project is designed to extend the operational capability of the customer's fleet. The large order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2025 order intake.

The complex project involves the preparation and execution of crane transport using a Heavy Lift Semi-Submersible Barge, alongside extensive mechanical and electrical modifications. Kalmar will oversee the entire process, including commissioning and testing, to ensure full functionality upon delivery to the Wilhelmshaven terminal. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of Q2 2026.

This order highlights Kalmar's strategic focus on Growing Services and acting as a true partner for excellence, regardless of the equipment's original manufacturer. By providing in-house engineering expertise for all crane upgrade-related activities, Kalmar supports customers in managing the lifecycle of their assets safely and efficiently.

Holger Bomm, Managing Director at Eurogate CTW: "Our decision to choose Kalmar was based on our long standing relationship. Building on our experience from previous heightening projects, we knew Kalmar could deliver the right technical solution. We rely on their expertise to handle complex modifications, and we trust them to get the job done."

Fred Jansen, Senior Service and Sales Manager, Benelux, Kalmar Netherlands B.V.: "We're excited to continue working with Eurogate and to support them in optimising their terminal operations. Relocating and upgrading cranes of this scale requires deep engineering knowledge and precise execution."

Uwe Pietryga, Sales Manager at Kalmar Germany: "Having been deeply involved in these negotiations from day one, I've seen firsthand how our teams have come together to solve complex challenges. I have full confidence in our team's ability to deliver this project successfully, proving once again that we are the partner of choice for complex heavy crane projects."





Further information for the press:

Thomas Malmborg, President, Services, thomas.malmborg@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar Services, tel. +358 40 8322 331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

