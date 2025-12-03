Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Patrick Terminals enter new 10-year strategic supply agreement

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 3 DECEMBER 2025 AT 11:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar and Patrick Terminals enter new 10-year strategic supply agreement

Kalmar is pleased to announce the signing of a new 10-year strategic supply agreement with Patrick Terminals, reinforcing a partnership that has been key to Australia's leading container terminal operator for more than two decades. The agreement was announced during the 20-year anniversary celebration of automated straddle operations at Patrick's Brisbane AutoStrad Terminal.

The long-term agreement strengthens Kalmar's position as a leading global provider of sustainable material handling equipment and services and reinforces a partnership for ongoing investment in equipment and automation. The partnership supports Patrick's future development roadmap, including further enhancing operational efficiency, improving safety outcomes and progressing the company's decarbonisation initiatives across its terminals.

A key part of the agreement is Kalmar's renewed commitment to maintaining a strong, skilled local automation team in Australia, ensuring consistent support for existing and future automation projects across Patrick's terminal network.

Michael Jovicic, CEO, Patrick Terminals: "Patrick Terminals looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with Kalmar, building on two decades of automation leadership, and delivering the next generation of performance improvements in straddle operations to support growing Australia's supply chain demands."

Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar (and future Head of Oceania, Kalmar effective 1 January 2026): "Kalmar is pleased to announce our shared commitment to pursue continuous improvement and operational excellence together with Patrick Terminals. This strategic partnership further strengthens opportunities to deliver efficient and competitive straddle solutions in the Oceania region."

