

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen recovered slightly from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 167.02 against the euro, from a recent 1-year low of 167.60.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 196.06 and 144.40 from a 6-month low of 196.85 and a 6-day low of 145.11, respectively.



The yen edged up to 177.62 against the Swiss franc, from a recent low of 178.15.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 164.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 142.00 against the greenback and 174.00 against the franc.



